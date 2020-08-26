Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Laura Leaves Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power Or Water

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Hurricane Laura Leaves Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power Or Water

Hurricane Laura Leaves Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power Or Water

The storm surge has receded, and the cleanup has begun along the stretch of southwestern Louisiana that was shattered by Hurricane Laura.

However, officials say returning residents will face weeks without power or water amid the hot, stifling days of late summer.

HuffPost reports the death toll from the Category 4 hurricane rose to 16 deaths Saturday.

More than half of those were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from the unsafe operation of generators.

The latest deaths included an 80-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man who died from just such a poisoning.

The State of Louisiana estimates more than 220,000 residents are without water.

Toppled street signs and non-working stoplights have made driving hazardous.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter cautioned that there was no timetable for restoring electricity and that water-treatment plants 'took a beating.'

If you come back to Lake Charles to stay, make sure you understand the above reality and are prepared to live in it for many days, probably weeks.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Laura: Hundreds of thousands flee US coast

In the largest US evacuation of the pandemic, more than half a million people were ordered to flee...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •NewsyFOXNews.comNPR


Laura victims may go weeks without power; US deaths reach 14

The Louisiana coastline devastated by Hurricane Laura began a long and gloomy recovery Friday as...
Denver Post - Published

Extreme heat in areas of Texas, Louisiana still powerless after Laura; severe storm threat for Plains

Hundreds of thousands who remain without power in Texas and Louisiana after Hurricane Laura's wrath...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Tours Hard-Hit Parts Of Louisiana, Texas After Hurricane Laura [Video]

President Trump Tours Hard-Hit Parts Of Louisiana, Texas After Hurricane Laura

Hard-hit parts of Louisiana and Texas are still without power or water days after Hurricane Laura made landfall. President Donald Trump visited the area Saturday as residents look for relief; Michael..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:48Published
The Aftermath Of Hurricane Laura [Video]

The Aftermath Of Hurricane Laura

People in the Gulf Coast are reeling from devastation following Hurricane Laura and facing major challenges ahead. The wind from the storm left a tornado like path of destruction 40 miles wide. At..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:17Published
Hurricane Laura kills at least 6 people [Video]

Hurricane Laura kills at least 6 people

An update on Hurricane Laura - at least 6 people have died and thousands are waking up without power.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published