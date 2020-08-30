Orphan hare visits family who reared her each day

Natasha Terry and her family found a baby Harein their garden at the beginning of lockdown.

Having previously seen an adulthare that had died a day before, the family realised it was an orphan.

Notknowing how to care for the creature they tried to take her to a rescue home,but were unable due to the pandemic.

Instead they got to researching online,hastily buying supplies hand-rearing the leveret at their home.

They fed herrabbit milk powder from kitten bottles, before progressing her on to grass,hay and some hard vegetables.

The family named her Clover, and cared for herfor eight weeks before releasing her into fields nearby.

But to theirsurprise, Clover has found her way home, and now regularly visits the familyeach day.