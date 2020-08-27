Global  
 

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar push’; seeks to make India a ‘toy hub’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on August 30.

The PM’s address comes a day after the Centre releases guidelines for Unlock 4.0, the fourth phase of opening of the economy after coronavirus lockdown.

He called upon startups and entrepreneurs to ‘team up for toys’, as he noted India's miniscule share in the global toy market of over Rs 7 lakh crore and asserted that the country has talent and ability to become a hub for the industry.

He said it was time for startups to be ‘vocal for local toys’ and also asked them to develop computer games in and based on India, citing the nation's rich heritage and traditions that can drive innovations in the toy and gaming industry.

"Our country has so many ideas, so many concepts; our history has been very rich.

Can we make games based on that?

I call upon the young talent of the country - make games in India and make games based on India too.

It is said that let the game begin!

So, let us start the game," he said.

Watch the full video for more.


PM Modi praises apps developed under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' [Video]

PM Modi praises apps developed under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 30 praised various apps that were a part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' which are gaining popularity and are becoming a good sign for self-reliant India. "Dear countrymen, everyone acknowledges capability of Indians to offer innovation, solutions, when there is dedication and sensitivity, this power becomes limitless. At the beginning of this month, an app innovation challenge was put before youth of the country", PM Modi said while addressing 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:23Published
In era of computers, smartphones, there is big trend of virtual games: PM Modi [Video]

In era of computers, smartphones, there is big trend of virtual games: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat on August 30. While addressing the nation, PM said, "In this era of computers and smartphones, there is a big trend of computer games. These games are played by children and grownups as well. But even in these games, their themes are mostly extraneous." "Be it virtual games, be it the sector of toys in the self-reliant India campaign, all have to play very important role, and therein lies an opportunity too," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

'Humane' side of police during Covid-19 created lasting impression on people, says PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the public outreach by the police forces during Covid-19 pandemic has made a collective and lasting impact in the..
IndiaTimes

Respect uniform, practice Yoga and 'Pranayam' to beat stress: PM Modi's advice to IPS probationers

 "Never lose respect for your Khaki uniform. The human face of Khaki uniform has been engraved in the public memory due to the good work done by police especially..
DNA
‘Don’t be a Singham’: PM Modi’s message to young IPS officers [Video]

‘Don’t be a Singham’: PM Modi’s message to young IPS officers

PM Modi interacted with young IPS officers via video conference during the 'Dikshant Parade' of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. PM Modi gave them advice on how to win the trust of the people and said that young officers need to ensure that the image of policemen in the eyes of the common man changes. PM Modi said that those who learn by watching films like ‘Singham’ think that they will instill fear in the minds of the people and hence become arrogant. PM Modi said that such actions leads to people ignoring their good work and creates a negative image of the police force. PM Modi added that people need to see and understand the human face of the police department and said it is up to the officers to change that image, connect with the common man and build a relationship based on respect while performing their duties. Watch the full video for all the details.Connect with Hindustan Times Click on the bell icon to subscribe to Hindustan Times on YouTube Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/hindustantimesTweet us on Twitter: twitter.com/httweetsFollow us on Instagram: instagram.com/hindustantimes Find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hindustantimes/Subscribe to Hindustan Times on Telegram: t.me/hindustantimes

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:46Published
PM Modi addresses young IPS probationers via video conferencing during 'Dikshant Parade' [Video]

PM Modi addresses young IPS probationers via video conferencing during 'Dikshant Parade'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young IPS probationers via video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' on September 04. In the event, PM said, "Yoga and Pranayam is good for all those working under stress. If you do any work from your heart, you will always get benefit through it. You will never feel stressed, no matter how much work is there." Dikshant Parade was conducted at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges local with global: PM Modi [Video]

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges local with global: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 3 stated that 1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission to make an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). It merged the local with the global. "1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission to make an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges the local with the global. It ensures India's strengths act as a global force multiplier," said PM Modi while addressing special keynote at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's (USISPF) 3rd Annual Leadership Summit 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Mann Ki Baat: Here's what PM Narendra Modi said about brave army dogs, Indian breeds that serve the country

 During his 68th 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about several Indian breeds of dogs, like the Mudhol Hound,..
DNA
'No greater satisfaction...': Gen Bipin Rawat on using Indian weapons in war [Video]

'No greater satisfaction...': Gen Bipin Rawat on using Indian weapons in war

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that the armed forces are committed to support Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. Nothing will give the armed forces greater satisfaction than fighting and coming out victorious in war with indigenous technology and equipment, he said. Gen Rawat also debunked the perception that armed forces prefer imported equipment. "The combined size of the armed forces are huge inventory. Technology spread of equipment, need for its constant up keep in maintenance provides viable market. Armed Forces are committed to supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing will give us greater satisfaction than coming out victorious in wars with indigenous equipment," Rawat said. The Chief of Defence Staff was speaking at a webinar on promoting self reliance in defence. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, chiefs of Army, Navy, Air Force also attended the webinar.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:09Published

Dogs play important role in disaster management, rescue missions: PM Modi [Video]

Dogs play important role in disaster management, rescue missions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat on August 30. He said, "Dogs play an important role in disaster management and rescue..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
PM Modi says India can become India's world toy hub, 'time to be vocal about local' | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi says India can become India's world toy hub, 'time to be vocal about local' | Oneindia News

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India has a talent and ability to become a toy hub for the entire world and called upon startups to work towards..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:43Published
‘India’s self-reliance in defence sector to boost global standing’: PM Modi [Video]

‘India’s self-reliance in defence sector to boost global standing’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that his government's resolve for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is not inward-looking, but aimed at boosting India's capabilities and global peace, and also for..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 14:42Published