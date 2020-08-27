Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar push’; seeks to make India a ‘toy hub’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on August 30.
The PM’s address comes a day after the Centre releases guidelines for Unlock 4.0, the fourth phase of opening of the economy after coronavirus lockdown.
He called upon startups and entrepreneurs to ‘team up for toys’, as he noted India's miniscule share in the global toy market of over Rs 7 lakh crore and asserted that the country has talent and ability to become a hub for the industry.
He said it was time for startups to be ‘vocal for local toys’ and also asked them to develop computer games in and based on India, citing the nation's rich heritage and traditions that can drive innovations in the toy and gaming industry.
"Our country has so many ideas, so many concepts; our history has been very rich.
Can we make games based on that?
I call upon the young talent of the country - make games in India and make games based on India too.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 30 praised various apps that were a part of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' which are gaining popularity and are becoming a good sign for self-reliant India. "Dear countrymen, everyone acknowledges capability of Indians to offer innovation, solutions, when there is dedication and sensitivity, this power becomes limitless. At the beginning of this month, an app innovation challenge was put before youth of the country", PM Modi said while addressing 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat.
PM Modi interacted with young IPS officers via video conference during the 'Dikshant Parade' of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. PM Modi gave them advice on how to win the trust of the people and said that young officers need to ensure that the image of policemen in the eyes of the common man changes. PM Modi said that those who learn by watching films like 'Singham' think that they will instill fear in the minds of the people and hence become arrogant. PM Modi said that such actions leads to people ignoring their good work and creates a negative image of the police force. PM Modi added that people need to see and understand the human face of the police department and said it is up to the officers to change that image, connect with the common man and build a relationship based on respect while performing their duties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young IPS probationers via video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' on September 04. In the event, PM said, "Yoga and Pranayam is good for all those working under stress. If you do any work from your heart, you will always get benefit through it. You will never feel stressed, no matter how much work is there." Dikshant Parade was conducted at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 3 stated that 1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission to make an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). It merged the local with the global. "1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission to make an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges the local with the global. It ensures India's strengths act as a global force multiplier," said PM Modi while addressing special keynote at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's (USISPF) 3rd Annual Leadership Summit 2020.
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that the armed forces are committed to support Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. Nothing will give the armed forces greater satisfaction than fighting and coming out victorious in war with indigenous technology and equipment, he said. Gen Rawat also debunked the perception that armed forces prefer imported equipment. "The combined size of the armed forces are huge inventory. Technology spread of equipment, need for its constant up keep in maintenance provides viable market. Armed Forces are committed to supporting Atmanirbhar Bharat. Nothing will give us greater satisfaction than coming out victorious in wars with indigenous equipment," Rawat said. The Chief of Defence Staff was speaking at a webinar on promoting self reliance in defence. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, chiefs of Army, Navy, Air Force also attended the webinar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 68th edition of the monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat on August 30. He said, "Dogs play an important role in disaster management and rescue.