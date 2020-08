Jofra Archer escapes additional ban after breaching England protocols Jofra Archer has escaped an additional ban after breaching England team protocols with an unauthorised trip home, landing an undisclosed fine and a written warning instead.Archer breached the England and Wales Cricket Board’s strict guidelines by taking a brief detour to his flat in Hove between first and second Tests against the West Indies, during which he met with an individual from outside the ‘bio-secure’ bubble.

Outgoing England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Colin Graves says The Hundred could be launched next year even if spectators are not permitted.

England brilliantly chase 196 to beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 international at Emirates Old Trafford.

Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh was given a task by his Pakistani handler to establish a contact in the Ministry of..

England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns England captain Eoin Morgan says the world champions are not underestimating Ireland as the sides prepare for a three-match one-day international series.

Eoin Morgan wants England's players to stake a claim for next year's World T20 in the series against Pakistan starting on Friday.

Eoin Morgan hoping England fringe players take their opportunity in Pakistan series England captain Eoin Morgan is hopeful fringe contenders such as Tom Bantonand Dawid Malan will grab their opportunity to advance their claims for asquad place in next year’s T20 World Cup in India.

England's Tom Banton announces himself on the international stage with 71 off 42 balls in the rain-ruined opening Twenty20 against Pakistan.

Joe Root scores a fifty on his return for Yorkshire Vikings, while Surrey and Essex share another tie in the T20 Blast.

