Maharashtra BJP distributes smartphones to tribal kids for online classes

Maharashtra BJP distributed smartphones among the tribal kids staying in Kambacha pada village in mumbai's Aarey colony , The lack of smartphones phones has excluded nearly 100 children of tribal community from this village from online classrooms during the Corona Virus pandemic lockdown.

This move benefited those children, who belong to poor families and couldn't afford smartphones for online studies.


