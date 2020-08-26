Maharashtra BJP distributes smartphones to tribal kids for online classes

'UP govt created a false case': Dr. Kafeel Khan after release from jail



Dr. Kafeel Khan lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government after he was released from the Mathura jail following the Allahabad High Court order. Kafeel Khan, who has been in jail since his arrest in January, said that the Uttar Pradesh government had filed a false case against him and thanked the judiciary for mentioning this in their order. Kafeel Khan said that for the first 5 days, he was not even given any food or water in jail and took a jibe at STF by thanking them for not killing him in an encounter when he was being brought to UP from Mumbai. The doctor, who first hit the headlines during the BRD hospital tragedy, had been granted bail in February, but the state government imposed NSA thereby blocking his release. The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, called his detention under NSA illegal and ordered his immediate release. The High Court also said that the speech given by Kafeel Khan at Aligarh Muslim University was not provocative in any manner. Watch the full video for all the details.

