Man United close to signing Ajax's Donny van de Beek - reports

Donny van de Beek set to join Manchester United on a five-year deal, subject to a medical, according to reports.


Donny van de Beek: Manchester United agree £40m fee for Ajax midfielder

 Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek after the two clubs agreed a fee in the region of £40m.
BBC News

Man Utd interested in Ajax midfielder Van de Beek

 Manchester United are interested in Ajax's Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek.
BBC News
Harry Maguire: I feared for my life during Greek arrest [Video]

Harry Maguire: I feared for my life during Greek arrest

Harry Maguire says he feared for his life during an incident on the Greekisland of Mykonos which saw the Manchester United captain arrested by police.He made the comment in an interview with Dan Roan from BBC Sport.

Ajax defender Blind 'feeling fine' after collapsing during pre-season friendly

 Ajax and Netherlands defender Daley Blind says he is "feeling fine" after collapsing during his side's pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin.
BBC News

How Man Utd could line up with Donny van de Beek as Red Devils expect transfer

Manchester United are believed to be hopeful of signing Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek this...
Manchester United close to agreeing deal with Ajax for Donny van de Beek

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, the PA news...
Van de Beek sat out Ajax friendly due to ´developments´ amid Man Utd speculation – Ten Hag

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag confirmed Donny van de Beek was left out of Saturday’s friendly...
Manchester United aware of alleged Harry Maguire incident on Greek island [Video]

Manchester United aware of alleged Harry Maguire incident on Greek island

Manchester United say they are aware of an alleged incident in Greeceinvolving captain Harry Maguire. The England defender, 27, has been arrestedon the island of Mykonos following an alleged..

