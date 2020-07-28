Man United close to signing Ajax's Donny van de Beek - reports

Donny van de Beek set to join Manchester United on a five-year deal, subject to a medical, according to reports.

Ajax and Netherlands defender Daley Blind says he is "feeling fine" after collapsing during his side's pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin.

Harry Maguire: I feared for my life during Greek arrest Harry Maguire says he feared for his life during an incident on the Greekisland of Mykonos which saw the Manchester United captain arrested by police.He made the comment in an interview with Dan Roan from BBC Sport.

