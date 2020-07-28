Man United close to signing Ajax's Donny van de Beek - reports

Harry Maguire says he feared for his life during an incident on the Greekisland of Mykonos which saw the Manchester United captain arrested by police.He made the comment in an interview with Dan Roan from BBC Sport.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
A 24-year-old cold case heated up in Arkansas last week. But Newser reports the case ended explosively. Newser reports Alaska State Police were confident they'd found their man when they arrived at the..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:34Published