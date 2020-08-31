VVD: Van de Beek's United move wonderful

Global  
 

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:20s
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk admits he is pleased for his Dutch team-mate Donny van de Beek ahead of the Ajax midfielder's £40m move to Manchester United.


