uk activist code of conduct violation

A u-k student who founded the movement for black lives at the school...now says he's in trouble with the university khari gardner says u-k told him he violated the student code of conduct by hanging banners on campus that shared students' stories about racism.

In our top story at 11... he tells abc 36's bobbi mcswine u- k's words and actions...don't line up.

##### khari gardner: "not everything we do needs a permit."

I talked to khari gardner just after u-k police took down banners he hung on campus.

"not everything we do needs permission."

Banners...that shared stories from students...like one young man who says he nervously walked back to campus from raising canes as someone shouted the n-word at him.

Now, two weeks later...gardner...sa ys the university just notified him he violated the student code of conduct...and he's confused why...especially because of what police told him...two weeks ago.

"the officers then told me 'we're just gonna take the banner down.

You're not in trouble - etcetera, etcetera.'

So i mean, it's contradictory to every statement they've put out."

After the banners came down...u-k spokesman jay blanton released a statement...saying in part..."

When members of our community hurt, we all hurt.

When members of our community are marginalized by hateful speech or discriminatory actions, we need to act; we must act."

He cited several actions the university has taken this summer to fight racism.

Blanton says u-k still stands by the statement...but gardner says he feels those were empty words.

"you want to talk to me in private and say you're trying to bring change on campus, but then you want to silence the important stories that i'm trying to bring to light."

Uk's signage policy says banners must be approved and can't be obscene or discriminatory.

Gardner says he's seen worse.

"those messages were a lot more intense and were directed directly at students."

Blanton says all banners go through the same approval process...and are removed when they break policy.

He says the violation is minor...and is intended to let the student know what they did wrong...rather than to punish.

"this action is just going to continue to propel our movement forward."

