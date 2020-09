Tulsa bar goers concerned about second shutdown

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:01s - Published 3 weeks ago

Is doing everything it canalready to stop the spreadof COVID, requiring you towear a mask upon entry andhave your temperaturechecked before you can buy adrink or hop in and playgames." (SOT Robbie Nichols/ Tulsa bar-goer(?)) "I feelabsolutely safe coming inhere.

No different thangoing to your favoriterestaurant.

Feels about thesame." :05 ROBBIE NICHOLSMASHES THE BUTTONS OF HISGO-TO PINBALL MACHINE AT HISFAVORITE DOWNTOWN BARCADE.(SOT Nichols) "I just playpinball with my friends downhere." :02 NICHOLS STANDSALONE - STATIONED AT HISMACHINE - IN GAMER STANCE.ASLOW SUNDAY AT THE MAX.SOON.COULD BE SLOWED TO AHALT.

(SOT Nichols) "It'd bea bummer not being able togo out." :03 THE LATESTREPORT RELEASED BY THE WHITEHOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCEINCLUDES OKLAHOMA AMONGTWENTY-ONE "RED ZONE"STATES.

THE REPORT CALLS FORA STATEWIDE MASK MANDATE ANDSHUTTING DOWN BARS AND GYMSFOR THE SECOND TIME - IN"HOT SPOTS" AROUND THESTATE.

METRO TULSA AND TULSACOUNTY FALL UNDER THATDESIGNATION.

TULSA MAYOR G-TBYNUM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVEORDER IN MARCH FOR THEIMMEDIATE SHUTDOWN OF BARSACROSS THE CITY.

THE MAXRETROPUB CAUTIOUSLY WAITEDTO REOPEN INJUNE.CORONAVIRUSCOULD FORCE THEM AND OTHERBARS TO CLOSE UP AGAIN.

THEMAX RETROPUB OWNER AND BLUEDOME DISTRICT VICEPRESIDENT MAJDA AL-AMOUDI TELLS 2 WORKS FOR YOU- SHE BELIEVES ANOTHER BARCLOSEDOWN IS INEVITABLE.(SOT Nichols) "I absolutelywould be nervous aboutthat." :02 OTHER DOWNTOWNBARS ARE HEEDING THE WORDSBY THE CORONAVIRUS TASKFORCE - WITHOUT AN ORDERFROM THE CITY OR STATE.

BUTAL-AMOUDI RECOGNIZES NOTEVERY BAR CAN AFFORD TO DOSO.

SHE CHOSE NOT TO GOON-CAMERA - BUT TELLS 2WORKS FOR YOU - IT'S"UNFORTUNATE FOR THE BARSDOING THE BEST THEY CAN TOMAKE THINGS FEEL SAFER." SHEADDS "SOME BARS AREN'T EVENTRYING."(SOT Nichols) "It'd bedetrimental to the peoplethat work there and not tomention the business ownersthat play into it." :05FACES COVERED, COUNTERSCLEANED, AND FEVERS CHECKEDAT THE DOOR -CAUTIONARY LENGTHS TAKEN -MAY NOT PREVENT GOVERNMENTFROM STEPPING IN TO SHUT ITDOWN.

IN TULSA - MASON MAURO- 2 WORKS FOR YOU.AS SOME SCHOOLS STARTIN-PERSON CLASSE