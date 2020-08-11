Global  
 

'Smile with your eyes': NZ begins mandatory masks

Schools and businesses reopened in Auckland on Monday after the lifting of a lockdown in New Zealand's largest city to contain the resurgence of the coronavirus, but face masks were made mandatory on public transport across the country.

Libby Hogan reports.


New Zealand

New Zealand lifts Auckland COVID-19 lockdown

 Wellington: Schools across Auckland reopened Monday as New Zealand's largest city emerged from lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressing..
New Zealand men with criminal convictions deported from Australia and sent home

 A total of 30 New Zealand men — all with criminal convictions — have been deported from Australia, news.com.au reported.The men have all been convicted of a..
NZ PM Ardern asks for smiles 'behind the mask'

NZ PM Ardern asks for smiles 'behind the mask'

Face masks on public transport became mandatory in New Zealand on Monday (August 31) as social restrictions in the largest city of Auckland were also eased.

GCSB warns cyber-attacks could get worse, issues advisory to all NZ businesses

 The GCSB has issued an advisory for all Kiwi businesses as the stock exchange suffers a fifth day of outages.The advisory (in full below) comes from the GCSB's..
Auckland

New Zealand's biggest city back in lockdown

New Zealand's biggest city back in lockdown

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday delayed a key step toward next month's general election, as the country was plunged back into lockdown after the discovery of the first COVID-19 cases in more than three months. Gloria Tso reports.

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready

From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The health of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee has worsened and his condition is critical, as per doctors. He had recently tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus infection and also undergone an emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10. Meanwhile, noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away. He was suffering from Covid and experienced two heart attacks before succumbing. The Railways ministry has announced that regular passenger train services across the country will continue to remain suspended until further orders. However, 230 special trains will continue to ply between select destinations. India's Covid tally has crossed the 22.68 lakh-mark with the country noting 50,000+ new cases every day. India's death toll is past 45,200 while over 15.83 lakh patients have been discharged, suggesting a healthy recovery rate. In international news, schools have begun to reopen in countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom. This, even as a report suggested that around 97,000 children in US contracted Covid in the last 2 weeks of July. New Zealand broke its streak of 102 days without a locally transmitted case by finding a new infection. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put Auckland under lockdown. The country now has 22 active cases, with the total Covid tally at a little over 1,200. Watch the full video for more.

'Will live up to the challenge': Delhi transport minister on metro resumption

‘Will live up to the challenge’: Delhi transport minister on metro resumption

As Delhi metro prepares to resume services from 7th September onwards in a calibrated manner, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot has said that they will live up to the challenge. He said that..

NYSUT: Masks should be mandatory

NYSUT: Masks should be mandatory

NYSUT: Masks should be mandatory.

Las Vegas company makes masks that show full face

Las Vegas company makes masks that show full face

Medical experts recommend we wear face masks in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus and in some places, like Las Vegas, masks are mandatory. But did you know the CDC recommends you wear eye..

