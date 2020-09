23ABC Weather for August 31, 2020

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:59s - Published 8 minutes ago

Building high pressure sends temperatures soaring to sizzling summer highs around 105 for the holiday weekend ahead.

FORECAST..DRY WEATHER IS EXPECTED TOCONTINUE OVER THE CENTRALCALIFORNIA INTERIOR FOR THE NEXTSEVERAL DAYS WITH ABOVEAVERAGE TEMPERATURES.

WE'LL BEHOVERINGAROUND THE 100 DEGREE MARK HEREIN BAKERSFIELDTHROUGH AT LEAST WEDNESDAYBEFOREEXCESSIVE HEAT RETURNS TO THESAN JOAQUIN VALLEY, LOWERFOOTHILLS AND THE KERN COUNTYDESERT BY THE END OF THEWEEK.

CLIMBING TEMPERATURES WILLGET CLOSE TO RECORDLEVELS LABOR DAY WEEKEND WITHAFTERNOON HIGHS OF 105 ORHIGHER POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGHMONDAY HERE INBAKERSFIELD.

THERE IS NO RAIN INSIGHT AND THAT MEANS STILL NORELIEF FROM THE STATE'S WILDFIRESMOKE AND BAD AIR QUALITY.(THERE ARE NO MAJOR TRAFFICINCIDENTS TO REPORT THISMORNING.)