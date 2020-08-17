Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

S&P 500 Is Going To Best August In 36 Years

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published
S&P 500 Is Going To Best August In 36 Years

S&P 500 Is Going To Best August In 36 Years

US stocks fluctuated on Monday.

Traders considered the economic recovery against climbing COVID-19 cases and lingering US-China tensions.

S&P 500 remained on pace for its best August since 1984.

Still, coronavirus cases continue to climb in the US.

Tensions between the US and China are elevated over the potential sale of TikTok.

Business Insider reports that both Apple and Tesla gained after undergoing stock splits.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

S&P 500 heads for best August in 36 years as traders cheer continued economic recovery

Monday's gains came after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached record highs last week, boosted by...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

OneLifeStand87

Tom Hunter I know it’s August but there’s actually***going on so you don’t need to be reporting on fucking twitter polls fo… https://t.co/ffq5dGr2Sb 19 minutes ago

FantasyYIRMA

Ryan @FantasyYIRMA #FPL ...NON #FPL TWEET - Lockdown Update August Posting a monthly update to try & stay accountable *June KMs Ran: 75… https://t.co/PyL7ome9ZD 39 minutes ago

growingupwalls

growing up walls Trying really hard to get a video produced today before August is over. It's difficult because there's a lot going… https://t.co/aL0GShYsu9 44 minutes ago

actorsejin

ia | exams christmas in august is arguably the best going seventeen episodes yet 56 minutes ago

DevOpstaku

Luna Joker RT @bridgecrewio: We're going live with @HashiCorp in 1️⃣ week! Join us to learn about infrastructure-as-code security best practices and… 59 minutes ago

mrstudiolondon

MR Studio London Feature of August garden. These guys are happily providing endless blooms, kept us busy picking & pressing🌼 They’re… https://t.co/nOH3Rn8Rdy 1 hour ago

sportsprofits4

sports-profit 💴 Fourth straight day of profit August stats to come later we’ve right turned a corner the last week and made some go… https://t.co/dR6rTOX3G6 3 hours ago

RealtyHomeAd

Realty Home Advisors Good morning & a Happy Monday to finish off the month of August! The best way to start the week is with some posit… https://t.co/hhRQmQwOSV 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mentally-ill woman has been locked in cage for 25 YEARS by her neighbours in the Philippines [Video]

Mentally-ill woman has been locked in cage for 25 YEARS by her neighbours in the Philippines

A mentally-ill woman has been locked in a cage without leaving for 25 YEARS by her neighbours in the Philippines. Horrified visitor Jedah Curacha Naquines was hiking through the remote village in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:25Published
Llama Wedding [Video]

Llama Wedding

Occurred on August 22, 2020 / Tallahassee, Florida, USA Info from Licensor: "Instead of asking 'Why llamas?' Ask, 'Why not?' Our docile llamas don't mind being the center of attention, they are gentle,..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:31Published
Brave Cop Saves Man in Wheelchair From Oncoming Train! [Video]

Brave Cop Saves Man in Wheelchair From Oncoming Train!

LODI, CALIFORNIA, U.S. — Lodi Police Department took to Facebook to honor the bravery of Officer Urrea after she rescued a man stuck on a crossing moments before a train rushed by. Officer Erika..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:24Published