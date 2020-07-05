2020 Election Polls Very Close

The Presidential Race is heating up.

During the summer of 2020 polls showed Biden beating Trump by as much as 15 points.

Recent polls are showing a much tighter race.

The Real Clear Politics average of major polls shows the national lead at just over 7%.

In an op-ed for USA Today, political analysts David Rothkopf and Bernard L.

Schwartz say Trump can still pull of a win.

"Bigger leads than his have been blown .... Biden lead is very vulnerable."