Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless on Denver Nugget Jamal Murray's historic hot streak to force Game 7 against the Jazz

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Skip Bayless on Denver Nugget Jamal Murray's historic hot streak to force Game 7 against the Jazz

Skip Bayless on Denver Nugget Jamal Murray's historic hot streak to force Game 7 against the Jazz

The Nuggets’ Jamal Murray has been on an historic hot streak.

He dropped 50 points last night for the second time in 3 games and was only the third player to ever have 50 points in a potential elimination game.

He also joined Michael Jordan as the only players to ever have three straight 40-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games in the playoffs.

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Murray forcing a Game 7 of the Denver Nuggets vs.

Utah Jazz.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless on Denver Nugget Jamal Murray's historic hot streak to force Game 7 against the Jazz

Skip Bayless on Denver Nugget Jamal Murray's historic hot streak to force Game 7 against the Jazz The Nuggets’ Jamal Murray has been on an historic hot streak. He dropped 50 points last night for...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Damian Lillard is not a superstar' — Skip Bayless grades Dame a 'D' for his performance against Lakers [Video]

'Damian Lillard is not a superstar' — Skip Bayless grades Dame a 'D' for his performance against Lakers

Damian Lillard’s hot streak has finally cooled down. After dropping 34 in a Game 1 win for the Portland Trail Blazers, Lillard has averaged 21 points in 3 straight losses, including just 11 last..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:39Published
Jamal Murray & Nuggets Top Jazz 135-125 In OT Of Game 1 [Video]

Jamal Murray & Nuggets Top Jazz 135-125 In OT Of Game 1

Jamal Murray showed up for his postgame Zoom call wearing a shirt featuring the image of boxing great Muhammad Ali. Almost fitting, given the Denver Nuggets withstood blow after blow from Donovan..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:53Published
Chris Broussard: Damian Lillard has entered the superstar level but will need to reach a championship or get close every year to [Video]

Chris Broussard: Damian Lillard has entered the superstar level but will need to reach a championship or get close every year to

Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe to discuss Damian Lillard's recent hot streak. Broussard feels Dame has entered the superstar level and will now be judged accordingly.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:47Published