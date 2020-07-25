Global  
 

GDP data explained, decoding the numbers and impact on markets

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 36:25s - Published
GDP data explained, decoding the numbers and impact on markets

GDP data explained, decoding the numbers and impact on markets

Understand the numbers with HT as the National Statistical Office (NSO) comes out with the GDP estimates for the first quarter (April, May, June) of the current financial year.

The GDP estimates for the quarter provide the first glimpse into the state of the Indian economy after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted it and forced the country into repeated lockdowns.

HT's data and political economy editor Roshan Kishore sits down with JNU's Associate Professor of Economics Himanshu and Former Chief Statistician Pronab Sen to decode the numbers.


