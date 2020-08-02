Watch: Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor spotted in Mumbai

Watch: Girl shot by Kasab during 26/11 attack urges govt to fulfill assurances



Devika Rotawan was all of 10 years when she was shot at by Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Devika, who had been given many assurances by the government, is now urging it to fulfill the promises made to her. Devika alleges that she had been promised a house to live in and education expenses but they have not been fulfilled. She said that Rupees 10 lakh, which she had received from then CM Devendra Fadnavis was spent on her tuberculosis treatment. She said that many politicians have made lofty promises and said that she would expose them when the time was right. She alleged that even during the lockdown period she faced extreme hardships forcing her to approach the government, but no help came from their side. She has also moved the Bombay High Court seeking direction to the Maharashtra government to provide her with accommodation and make provisions for her education. Devika has recently taken admission to an undergraduate course in humanities at Chetana College in Bandra. Watch the full video for all the details.

