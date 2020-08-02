Watch: Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor spotted in Mumbai

Actor Rhea Chakraborty reached at DRDO guest house with her brother Showik for CBI inquiry in connection with SSR's death case on Aug 31. Rhea Chakraborty has been called for interrogation for fourth consecutive day. CBI is probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Hotelier Gaurav Arya reached ED office in Mumbai on Aug 31. He is the owner of The Tamarind Hotel, Goa. He was summoned by the agency on Aug 29. Gaurav will be questioned in connection of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on June 14.
Bolloywood mourned the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. Pranab Mukherjee died at 84 in an army hospital in New Delhi. The news was announced by Mukherjee's son Abhijit on Twitter. Soon after Mukherjee's demise condolences started pouring in from Bollywood. Many of the celebrities recalled meeting the former president. Actor Ajay Devgn expressed condolences to Mukherjee's family. Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed grief, calling it 'a big loss for India'. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar expressed her heartfelt condolences. Actor Taapsee Pannu recalled having watched Pink in his presence. Actor Randeep Hooda condoled the demise of the Congress veteran. Actor Varun Dhawan also mourned the loss of former president. Former president Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10. Mukherjee later developed lung infection and was on ventilator support. Pranab Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Saturday. Saif Ali khan, Chahatt Khanna, Esha Gupta, Natasha Dalal and Prayga Jaiswal were spotted. The celebs stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Saif Ali khan was spotted in Bandra with son Taimur. Earlier, Taimur was seen waving the national flag at his home. The adorable video was shared by his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. Chahatt Khanna was spotted outside Starbucks in Mumbai. Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan's girlfriend, was spotted in Juhu. Esha Gupta and Prayga Jaiswal were also snapped on Saturday.
As world is dipped in friendship mood on this special day, Bollywood is not behind. Actress Kajol shared a collage on Instagram. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal shared a quirky cartoon of his 'Baabu Bhaiya' character. Shilpa Shetty remembered her long conversation with her close friend Akanksha Malhotra. Bipasha Basu considers her hubby as her best friend.
Diljit Dosanjh is reuniting with Soorma director Shaad Ali for an upcoming quirky romantic comedy where he will be playing the role of a pregnant male. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second baby around March 2021. Kareena will quickly wrap up Laal Singh Chaddha
Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and if reports are to be believed he'll soon travel to the UK for treatment. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have decided to expand family, expecting their second child
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Thursday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Sara Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Sushmita Sen were spotted among others. Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Mehboob Studio in Bandra. Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted cycling In Juhu. Karishma Tanna was snapped at a clinic in Juhu. Sushmita Sen was spotted with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl in Bandra. Vaani Kapoor was snapped at Abhishek Kapoor's house. Sonal Chauhan was snapped in Juhu.
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Friday. Celebrities stepped out wearing masks and taking necessary precautions. Nora Fatehi, Aayush Sharma, Taapsee Pannu were spotted among others. Ekta Kapoor was snapped at Shani temple in Juhu while Nora Fatehi and Katrina Kaif were spotted In Bandra. Sophie Choudry and Arunoday Singh were snapped at Foodhall. Aayush Sharma was spotted at a gym in Juhu. Karishma Tanna and Krystle D'Souza were snapped in Juhu. While Ameesha Patel was spotted visiting a temple in Juhu, Taapsee Pann was snapped at Juhu's Kromakay salon. Manjot singh was spotted at Mumbai airport.
Devika Rotawan was all of 10 years when she was shot at by Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Devika, who had been given many assurances by the government, is now urging it to fulfill the promises made to her. Devika alleges that she had been promised a house to live in and education expenses but they have not been fulfilled. She said that Rupees 10 lakh, which she had received from then CM Devendra Fadnavis was spent on her tuberculosis treatment. She said that many politicians have made lofty promises and said that she would expose them when the time was right. She alleged that even during the lockdown period she faced extreme hardships forcing her to approach the government, but no help came from their side. She has also moved the Bombay High Court seeking direction to the Maharashtra government to provide her with accommodation and make provisions for her education. Devika has recently taken admission to an undergraduate course in humanities at Chetana College in Bandra. Watch the full video for all the details.
Actors Divya Dutta and Kumud Mishra talk of cinema that really excites them as their film Ram Singh Charlie released on a streaming platform. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by him and Sharib Hashmi, the long-delayed movie has been finally released on SonyLIV. Kumud plays Ram Singh, a Charlie Chaplin impersonator in a circus who is forced to pull a rickshaw after the circus shuts down. His wife Kajri (Divya Dutta) supports him as he harbours a dream of owning his own circus despite immense odds. Mishra says making the small-budget film was an extremely difficult process. “But this kind of cinema can possibly only be made under such a process,” he says.
