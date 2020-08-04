Biden: Violence 'getting worse' in Trump's America

Indian-origin girl's 'SixFeetApart' alarm wows US in Covid times



Neha Shukla, a 15-year-old in the United States of America, has developed a unique cap which helps users maintain safe distance from others amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Neha, from Pennsylvania's Mechanicsburg, calls her innovation 'SixFeetApart' and has won a lot of appreciation for it. She fitted an ultrasonic sensor and microprocessor inside a cap to detect when someone violates the unseen 6 ft boundary around a person. Then the device inside the cap begins to beep and vibrate to warn the user. Neha now plans to work on fitting the device inside other wearables like jewellery and badges. She wants the device to be put to work in schools, for frontline workers, and vulnerable sections like the elderly and the immuno-compromised. Apart from working on her innovations, Neha also likes to play the piano and guitar. She also likes to visit India where many of her relatives live, and wants to return as soon as the pandemic is over. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:23 Published on January 1, 1970