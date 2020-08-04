Biden: Violence 'getting worse' in Trump's America
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump in a speech from battleground state Pennsylvania on Monday of sowing chaos amid nationwide protests, pushing back on Republican assertions that Trump stands for “law and order.” "These are images of Donald Trump's America, today," Biden said from Pittsburgh.
Neha Shukla, a 15-year-old in the United States of America, has developed a unique cap which helps users maintain safe distance from others amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Neha, from Pennsylvania's Mechanicsburg, calls her innovation 'SixFeetApart' and has won a lot of appreciation for it. She fitted an ultrasonic sensor and microprocessor inside a cap to detect when someone violates the unseen 6 ft boundary around a person. Then the device inside the cap begins to beep and vibrate to warn the user. Neha now plans to work on fitting the device inside other wearables like jewellery and badges. She wants the device to be put to work in schools, for frontline workers, and vulnerable sections like the elderly and the immuno-compromised. Apart from working on her innovations, Neha also likes to play the piano and guitar. She also likes to visit India where many of her relatives live, and wants to return as soon as the pandemic is over. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:23Published
[NFA] Democratic officials, including Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, accuse Donald Trump of fanning the flames of violence as the president plans to visit a city roiled by protests. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
[NFA] Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said he had "serious concerns" over the tactics used in the arrest of a 25-year-old protester on Saturday, after the detention led a crowd of demonstrators showing up at the mayor's home on Sunday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s..
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:35Published
A new Reuters/Ipsos poll puts Joe Biden at 47% to President Donald Trump's 40% among registered voters. CNN reports the poll was taken partially during the Democratic National Convention and partially..