Biden: Violence 'getting worse' in Trump's America

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump in a speech from battleground state Pennsylvania on Monday of sowing chaos amid nationwide protests, pushing back on Republican assertions that Trump stands for “law and order.” "These are images of Donald Trump's America, today," Biden said from Pittsburgh.


