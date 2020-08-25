In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts

In a small town in rural Japan, farmers have been dealing with hordes of hungry monkeys eating up their vegetables. Now, HuffPost reports help is on the way, in the form of three elderly women calling themselves the 'Monkey Busters.' The women are so dedicated to the cause they often show up to a monkey sighting still in their aprons, so not a moment of monkey-scaring is wasted. However, the Monkey Busters don’t actually kill their targets.
The storm surge has receded, and the cleanup has begun along the stretch of southwestern Louisiana that was shattered by Hurricane Laura. However, officials say returning residents will face weeks without power or water amid the hot, stifling days of late summer. HuffPost reports the death toll from the Category 4 hurricane rose to 16 deaths Saturday. More than half of those were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from the unsafe operation of generators.
Amber Riley delivered a searing tribute to her “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera during Jimmy Kimmel Live. It was a much-anticipated performance on the show, according to HuffPost. The actor and singer embodied a 1960s Motown look as she took the “Kimmel” stage Thursday. She introduced a new song, “A Moment,” with lyrics about overcoming loss. “I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to see what’s on the other side,” she sang. Naya Rivera died July 8th at the age of 33 in an accidental drowning.
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. has made landfall. Hurricane Laura barreled across Louisiana on Thursday, reports HuffPost. Laura sheared off roofs, killing a least four people and maintaining ferocious strength. It has carved a destructive path hundreds of miles inland. A full assessment of the damage wrought by the Category 4 system was likely to take days. Entire neighborhoods are in ruins and more than 875,000 people are without power.