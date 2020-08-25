Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:40s - Published
In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts

In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts

Actor and comedian Niecy Nash announced on Monday that she was newly married to singer and songwriter Jessica Betts.

Previously, Nash had been married for 13 years to ordained minister Don Nash, whom she divorced in June 2007.

According to HuffPost, the pair shares three children: Dominic, Donielle and Dia.

Nash later married Jay Tucker in May 2011 and announced their divorce in October 2019.

Their divorce was finalized in March 2020.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Niecy Nash Niecy Nash American actress

Niecy Nash Marries Singer Jessica Betts

 Niecy Nash is trying her hand at marriage again ... and this time it's with a woman. The "Claws" star recently tied the knot with singer Jessica Betts and Niecy..
TMZ.com

Plot twist narrative technique


HuffPost American online news aggregator and blog

Elderly Women In Japan Are Busting Something, But It's Not Ghosts [Video]

Elderly Women In Japan Are Busting Something, But It's Not Ghosts

In a small town in rural Japan, farmers have been dealing with hordes of hungry monkeys eating up their vegetables. Now, HuffPost reports help is on the way, in the form of three elderly women calling themselves the 'Monkey Busters.' The women are so dedicated to the cause they often show up to a monkey sighting still in their aprons, so not a moment of monkey-scaring is wasted. However, the Monkey Busters don’t actually kill their targets.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published
Hurricane Laura Leaves Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power Or Water [Video]

Hurricane Laura Leaves Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power Or Water

The storm surge has receded, and the cleanup has begun along the stretch of southwestern Louisiana that was shattered by Hurricane Laura. However, officials say returning residents will face weeks without power or water amid the hot, stifling days of late summer. HuffPost reports the death toll from the Category 4 hurricane rose to 16 deaths Saturday. More than half of those were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from the unsafe operation of generators.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Amber Riley Honors Naya Rivera In Powerful 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Tribute [Video]

Amber Riley Honors Naya Rivera In Powerful 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Tribute

Amber Riley delivered a searing tribute to her “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera during Jimmy Kimmel Live. It was a much-anticipated performance on the show, according to HuffPost. The actor and singer embodied a 1960s Motown look as she took the “Kimmel” stage Thursday. She introduced a new song, “A Moment,” with lyrics about overcoming loss. “I’m ready to fight, I’m ready to see what’s on the other side,” she sang. Naya Rivera died July 8th at the age of 33 in an accidental drowning.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Hurricane Laura Carves Destructive Path, Leaves 4 Dead [Video]

Hurricane Laura Carves Destructive Path, Leaves 4 Dead

One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. has made landfall. Hurricane Laura barreled across Louisiana on Thursday, reports HuffPost. Laura sheared off roofs, killing a least four people and maintaining ferocious strength. It has carved a destructive path hundreds of miles inland. A full assessment of the damage wrought by the Category 4 system was likely to take days. Entire neighborhoods are in ruins and more than 875,000 people are without power.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts!

Niecy Nash is married to musician Jessica Betts! The 50-year-old actress and comedian – known for...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Niecy Nash On "Reno 911: Part 2," "Claws" & Bernie Mac [Video]

Niecy Nash On "Reno 911: Part 2," "Claws" & Bernie Mac

The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the return of Reno 911 on Quibi, playing Deputy Raineesha Williams again, the rise of her series Claws, and working with the late Bernie Mac.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 05:46Published