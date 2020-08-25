In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts

Actor and comedian Niecy Nash announced on Monday that she was newly married to singer and songwriter Jessica Betts.

Previously, Nash had been married for 13 years to ordained minister Don Nash, whom she divorced in June 2007.

According to HuffPost, the pair shares three children: Dominic, Donielle and Dia.

Nash later married Jay Tucker in May 2011 and announced their divorce in October 2019.

Their divorce was finalized in March 2020.