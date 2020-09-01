Journalist gets the 'scoop of the century' | September 1st in history | Oneindia News
Let's take a look at what happened on this day in history.
From Hitler's sinister euthanasia programme and the outbreak of World War II to Muammar-al-Gaddafi's coup and the discovery of the Titanic 73 years after its sinking, we recap some major events.
