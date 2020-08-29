Global  
 

Gov. Kemp Renews Public Health State of Emergency, COVID-19 Safety Measures

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)--Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Monday, extending the Public Health State of Emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures.

Kayleigh mcenany, white new at 11: governor brian kemp signed two executive orders today, extending the public health state of emergency and existing covid-19 safety measures.

One of the orders extends the public health state of emergency through 11:59 pm on october 10.

This allows for supply procurement, comprehensive testing, and healthcare capacity.

The other order requires social distancing protocals, outlines criteria for businesses, and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care




