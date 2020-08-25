Girl lifted in air after getting tangled in large kite in Taiwan PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:36s - Published Girl lifted in air after getting tangled in large kite in Taiwan A three-year-old became entangled in a large kite during a festival in Taiwan.She was swept into the air in the northern city of Hsinchu but was notinjured, her parents confirmed. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend