Girl lifted in air after getting tangled in large kite in Taiwan
Girl lifted in air after getting tangled in large kite in Taiwan
A three-year-old became entangled in a large kite during a festival in Taiwan.She was swept into the air in the northern city of Hsinchu but was notinjured, her parents confirmed.
Girl swept 30 feet in air by kite
A three-year-old girl survived being swept more than 30 feet into the air after becoming entangled in a kite during a festival in Taiwan. (August 31)
Amid an international kite festival in Taiwan, the crowd was surprised to see a child in the air...
A 3-year-old girl was thrown meters into the air and ragdolled by strong gusts of wind in a...
A small girl was dragged into the sky by runaway kite at a Taiwanese festival, while families looked...
