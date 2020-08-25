Girl lifted in air after getting tangled in large kite in Taiwan

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published
A three-year-old became entangled in a large kite during a festival in Taiwan.She was swept into the air in the northern city of Hsinchu but was notinjured, her parents confirmed.


Girl swept 30 feet in air by kite

 A three-year-old girl survived being swept more than 30 feet into the air after becoming entangled in a kite during a festival in Taiwan. (August 31)
 
USATODAY.com

Czech Speaker to Pay ‘High Price’ for Taiwan Visit

 PRAGUE (Dispatches) -- The Czech foreign minister said on Monday he would summon the Chinese envoy to Prague after threats were allegedly made against an..
WorldNews

WATCH: Small child, 3, launched into the air in terrifying kite festival accident

 A 3-year-old girl was thrown meters into the air and ragdolled by strong gusts of wind in a horrifying incident at a festival in Taiwan. The girl was launched..
WorldNews

3-year-old girl safe after being lifted into the air by kite in Taiwan

 A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several metres into the air.The unidentified girl was..
New Zealand Herald

A 3-year-old girl holding onto a kite was lofted high above a festival crowd, video shows

 The child, who was taking part in this year's International Kite Festival in Hsinchu, suffered no major physical injuries from the incident.
USATODAY.com

TSMC developing 2nm tech at new R&D center

 By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it is to open a new cutting-edge research-and-development..
WorldNews

[VIRAL VIDEO]: 3-year-old Girl Suspended in Air After Getting Caught in Tail of Kite in Taiwan

[VIRAL VIDEO]: 3-year-old Girl Suspended in Air After Getting Caught in Tail of Kite in Taiwan Amid an international kite festival in Taiwan, the crowd was surprised to see a child in the air...
WATCH: Small child, 3, launched into the air in terrifying kite festival accident

WATCH: Small child, 3, launched into the air in terrifying kite festival accident A 3-year-old girl was thrown meters into the air and ragdolled by strong gusts of wind in a...
Girl at kite festival thrown into the air by rogue Taiwan kite

Girl at kite festival thrown into the air by rogue Taiwan kite A small girl was dragged into the sky by runaway kite at a Taiwanese festival, while families looked...
Child Swept High Into Air After Being Caught In Kite At Festival In Taiwan [Video]

Child Swept High Into Air After Being Caught In Kite At Festival In Taiwan

Fortunately, the child was unharmed.

Little Girl Gets Carried Off By Wind At Taiwan Kite Festival [Video]

Little Girl Gets Carried Off By Wind At Taiwan Kite Festival

The toddler got caught in the strings of a kite. She only suffered minor bruises, but the rest of the festival was canceled as a precaution.

