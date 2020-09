NBA Playoff Boycott, The Start Up of College Football, Tigers News and More. Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 59:28s - Published 1 hour ago NBA Playoff Boycott, The Start Up of College Football, Tigers News and More. Tune into Press Pass as they welcome experts Darien Harris and Graham Couch to break down everything that went down in the world of sports last week. From the NBA playoff boycott, the start up of college football, Tigers news and more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources NBA players decide to continue season after boycott



[NFA] National Basketball Association players agreed on Thursday not to boycott the rest of the season after forcing the postponement of a slate of playoff games in a protest against racial injustice.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:49 Published 5 days ago Jacob Blake Shooting Prompts Unprecedented NBA Boycott



The unrest in Wisconsin triggered an unprecedented basketball boycott. The NBA postponed all three playoff games Wednesday, an extraordinary move then followed by the WNBA and MLB; CBS2's Steve.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:39 Published 5 days ago Celtics, Raptors Consider Boycott Of Playoff Game



The Celtics and Raptors are considering boycotting their playoff series opener to protest a police shooting in Wisconsin. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:29 Published 5 days ago