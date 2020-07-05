Allahabad HC orders release of Dr. Kafeel Khan, drops NSA charges: Key details

Fighter aircraft gifted by Indian Air Force to Aligarh Muslim University in 2009, was listed online for sale at price of Rs 9.99 crore. However, the post was removed soon after the incident came to light. University Prof Mohd Wasim Ali said, "Someone listed the fighter aircraft on OLX, however, this is completely fake." University will conduct an investigation in the matter.
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) postponed all end-semester examinations scheduled for July until further notice. The decision was taken in the wake coronavirus pandemic. "Due to increasing number of coronavirus infection, Aligarh Muslim University has suspended all examinations of session 2019-20. The exams were scheduled to hold in July," said the Public Relation Officer of AMU, Omer Salem Peerzada. AMU said that further decision on the matter will be communicated after University Grants Commission (UGC) releases its guidelines on examinations.
CU Soon director Mahesh Narayanan talks to Hindustan Times about coming up with innovative techniques to shoot his lockdown thriller on phone and computer screens, and why Kerala is the hotspot for the best Indian films being made right now.
