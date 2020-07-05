Allahabad HC orders release of Dr. Kafeel Khan, drops NSA charges: Key details

The Allahabad High Court quashed the detention of Dr Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act and ordered his immediate release.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh, passed the order on a petition filed by Khan's mother Nuzhat Parveen.

Dr. Kafeel khan had been arrested for making 'provocative' speech against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Khan had been in jail since January 2020 after an anti- Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

