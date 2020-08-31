Mustapha Adib becomes Lebanon’s new PM-designate
Lebanon picks Mustapha Adib to lead a country recovering from a major explosion and facing a severe economic crisis.
Lebanon appoints Mustapha Adib as new PMMustapha Adib has been named as prime minister-designate and will now form a new government.
Lebanon PM-designate urges immediate reformsLebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib called on Monday for the formation of a new government in record time and urged immediate reforms. Edward Baran reports.
Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new gov'tDiplomat won votes from 90 MPs and must form a government to push through long-overdue reforms.
