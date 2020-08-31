Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mustapha Adib becomes Lebanon’s new PM-designate

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Mustapha Adib becomes Lebanon’s new PM-designate

Mustapha Adib becomes Lebanon’s new PM-designate

Lebanon picks Mustapha Adib to lead a country recovering from a major explosion and facing a severe economic crisis.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Lebanese eager for French leadership in absence of their own

 French President Emmanuel Macron landed in Beirut late Monday for his second visit to Lebanon since the August 4 port blast that killed at least 190 people. The..
WorldNews
Lebanon appoints Mustapha Adib as new PM [Video]

Lebanon appoints Mustapha Adib as new PM

Mustapha Adib has been named as prime minister-designate and will now form a new government.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 06:11Published
Lebanon PM-designate urges immediate reforms [Video]

Lebanon PM-designate urges immediate reforms

Lebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib called on Monday for the formation of a new government in record time and urged immediate reforms. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

Lebanon appoints new prime minister ahead of Macron visit

 Mustapha Adib has been appointed Lebanon’s prime minister to head a new government tasked with tackling a crippling economic crisis and steering Beirut’s..
WorldNews

Mustapha Adib Disambiguation page providing links to topics that could be referred to by the same search term

Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new gov't [Video]

Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new gov't

Diplomat won votes from 90 MPs and must form a government to push through long-overdue reforms.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Lebanon appoints new prime minister ahead of Macron visit

Lebanon appoints new prime minister ahead of Macron visit Mustapha Adib has been appointed Lebanon’s prime minister to head a new government tasked with...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Lebanon taps diplomat Mustapha Adib to lead new government

Lebanese leaders have thrown their weight behind Lebanon's ambassador to Germany to lead the country...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Little-known diplomat becomes Lebanon's new prime minister

Formerly Lebanon's ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib faces the daunting task of steering the...
SBS - Published


Tweets about this

GraviolaDOTfi

Graviola Finland Mustapha Adib becomes Lebanon's new PM | 31.08 - Mustapha Adib, Lebanese ambassador to Germany, spoke to reporters… https://t.co/fe4O9eWWNN 20 hours ago

whatnowau

What Now? #StayHome 🇦🇺 🔥💨 🦠 😷🤒 RT @SBSNews: Formerly Lebanon's ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib faces the daunting task of steering the country through one of the dee… 22 hours ago

STForeignDesk

ST Foreign Desk Diplomat Mustapha Adib becomes Lebanon's new premier https://t.co/ib5MRI9UIU 1 day ago

CingHsian

Woon Cing Hsian 🇸🇬 RT @STcom: Diplomat Mustapha Adib becomes Lebanon's new premier https://t.co/jjFQoEub3b 1 day ago

STcom

The Straits Times Diplomat Mustapha Adib becomes Lebanon's new premier https://t.co/jjFQoEub3b 1 day ago

SBSNews

SBS News Formerly Lebanon's ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib faces the daunting task of steering the country through one… https://t.co/lapAh7ifJQ 1 day ago