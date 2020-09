Channing Tatum dedicates his children's book to his daughter Everly Bang Media - Duration: 00:52s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:52s - Published Channing Tatum dedicates his children's book to his daughter Everly Channing Tatum will dedicate his upcoming children's book to his daughter, Everly, whom he describes as "the most brilliant magical being". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this