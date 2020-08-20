Global  
 

Government considers delaying next year’s exams

Government considers delaying next year’s exams

Government considers delaying next year’s exams

The government is looking into the possibility of delaying next year’s GCSE and A-level exams to allow students to catch up with teaching time.

However, schools minister Nick Gibb says “there are a range of issues to consider”.

Report by Jonesia.

