Government considers delaying next year’s exams

Education minister Nick Gibb has insisted it is "safe" for children in England to return to school in September, adding that it is "not necessary" for pupils to wear masks in the classroom.
Schools Minister Nick Gibb says he expects BTEC grades will be released by the exam board "next week", after they were delayed to ensure grades were "on a par with the uplift that's happened to GCSEs and A-Levels".
Schools Minister Nick Gibb has defended the Department for Education's handling of exam grades - disputing claims that pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds were disproportionately negatively affected by algorithmic grade adjustment.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentions school returns, office returns, tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, and "building back better" as cabinet meets for the first time following the summer recess.
Boris Johnson chairs a cabinet meeting as MPs return to Westminster after the summer recess.
Labour has called on the UK government to push back the date of next year's GCSE and A-level exams in England to help students catch up after losing months of education because of the pandemic.