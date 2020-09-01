Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bronny James joins FaZe Clan

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Bronny James joins FaZe Clan

Bronny James joins FaZe Clan

15-year-old basketball prodigy Bronny James is the newest member of FaZe Clan.If you’re wondering if he’s related to that other famous James, .yes, Bronny James is indeed the oldest son of the legendary NBA star LeBron James.FaZe Clan announced on Aug.

30 that Bronny has signed with the organization as FaZe Bronny.FaZe Clan is one of the most recognizable esports brands in the world...with a roster of over 50 esports competitors and content creators.There are no details yet on what sort of content Bronny will be producing but it’s safe to assume he’ll be a variety streamer


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

FaZe Banks Praises Bronny James' Gaming Skills, 'He Was Built For This Sh*t!'

Bronny James could be the LeBron James of gaming ... so says FaZe Clan superstar FaZe Banks -- who...
TMZ.com - Published


Tweets about this