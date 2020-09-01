Bronny James joins FaZe Clan

15-year-old basketball prodigy Bronny James is the newest member of FaZe Clan.If you’re wondering if he’s related to that other famous James, .yes, Bronny James is indeed the oldest son of the legendary NBA star LeBron James.FaZe Clan announced on Aug.

30 that Bronny has signed with the organization as FaZe Bronny.FaZe Clan is one of the most recognizable esports brands in the world...with a roster of over 50 esports competitors and content creators.There are no details yet on what sort of content Bronny will be producing but it’s safe to assume he’ll be a variety streamer