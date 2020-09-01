Global  
 

Watch: NTA officials monitor day one of JEE exams amid Covid pandemic

The National Testing Agency, which conducts the Joint Entrance Exams, has released videos showing how they monitored the first day of the examinations that are being held amid the Covid pandemic.

Videos showed NTA officials keeping a watch on proceedings outside the exam premises to exam halls.

The examination is taking place amid the Covid crisis and vehement protests demanding delay of the examination.

The NTA had announced a slew of measures that they said would ensure the safety of the students appearing for the examination.

Over 8.5 lakh students are set to appear in the exams that will be held in two shifts every day till 6th September, 2020.

Strict instructions have been given to maintain social distancing inside and outside the exam hall.

Proper sanitization of the exam rooms is mandatory and all students and staff have been asked to use gloves and wear masks at all times.

Provisions for staggered entry has been made to avoid overcrowding in the premises.

Watch this full video for all the details.


