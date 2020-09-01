Global  
 

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Undergoes Wrist Surgery

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Undergoes Wrist Surgery

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Undergoes Wrist Surgery

The Pittsburgh Penguins say captain Sidney Crosby has undergone successful wrist surgery.


Sidney Crosby may need month to recover from arthroscopic wrist surgery

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had arthroscopic wrist surgery on Monday and is expected to...
