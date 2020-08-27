Kennedy challenges incumbent in Senate primary

[NFA] MassachusettsDemocrats on Tuesday will decide whether they want to position a young member of the Kennedy family to be their choice for the U.S. Senate or stick with their incumbent Ed Markey, who has been in Congress for decades fighting to tackle climate change and reduce nuclear weapons proliferation.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.