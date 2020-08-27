Kennedy challenges incumbent in Senate primary

Global  
 

[NFA] Massachusetts Democrats on Tuesday will decide whether they want to position a young member of the Kennedy family to be their choice for the U.S. Senate or stick with their incumbent Ed Markey, who has been in Congress for decades fighting to tackle climate change and reduce nuclear weapons proliferation.

A Kennedy is on the ballot in Massachusetts. Here's why he's not guaranteed a victory

 Recent polling shows incumbent Senator Ed Markey up against Congressman Joe Kennedy III, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy.
CBS News

