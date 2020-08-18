Skip Bayless reacts to the book 'The Dynasty,' detailing the demise of Tom Brady & Bill Belichick

The new book, 'The Dynasty' continues to pull the curtain back on Tom Brady during his Patriots run and just how close he was to leaving the New England Patriots in 2018.

The book states, 'Kraft knew that Belichick’s methods were grinding on Brady.'

Kraft then attempted to clear the air by inviting both of them to his house but according to the book, 'the distance between them was obvious.'

Kraft also met with Brady and Gisele, where Gisele expressed her frustrations to Kraft over how Belichick still treated Brady like, 'Johnny bleeping Foxboro.'

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about what went down between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.