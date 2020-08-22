Ganpati Visarjan: Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis, others immerse idols

Global  
 

The immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, marking the conclusion of 11-day long Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities, was held here on Tuesday with participants wearing masks and following social distancing norms for COVID-19.

With the pandemic casting its grim shadow, Mumbai witnessed a much quieter Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the end of the 11-day Ganesh festival, on Tuesday.

Idols were immersed in the sea, lakes as well as artificial ponds built by the municipal corporation.

More than 35,000 police personnel were deployed across the city.

The police also monitored the streets and beaches with the help of about 5,000 CCTV cameras.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, former CM Devendra Fadnavis were seen immersing idols.


