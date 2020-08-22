Ganpati Visarjan: Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis, others immerse idols

The immersion of Lord Ganesha idols, marking the conclusion of 11-day long Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities, was held here on Tuesday with participants wearing masks and following social distancing norms for COVID-19.
With the pandemic casting its grim shadow, Mumbai witnessed a much quieter Anant Chaturdashi, which marks the end of the 11-day Ganesh festival, on Tuesday.
Idols were immersed in the sea, lakes as well as artificial ponds built by the municipal corporation.
More than 35,000 police personnel were deployed across the city.
The police also monitored the streets and beaches with the help of about 5,000 CCTV cameras.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, former CM Devendra Fadnavis were seen immersing idols.
Congress has raised 10 questions on the ongoing probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi raised questions about Sandeep Singh’s proximity to BJP leaders. He alleged that Sandeep Singh had called the BJP Maharashtra office 53 times and asked who is the special protector of Sushant’s ‘self-professed’ friend? Singhvi also said that the same Sandeep Singh had also made the biopic on PM Modi in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and said that the posters for the same were released by then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He further said that the individual had earlier also been charged with assaulting a minor Swiss citizen. Speaking on the drug angle, Singhvi said that it must be realised that the drug deals in question happened when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister of the state. He also questioned CBI and said that they were eager to offer their services and questioned if that is also linked to Sandeep Singh? Watch the full video for all the details.
An idol of Lord Ganesh, in Hyderabad, has been given looks of Police personnel and doctor, and 'Mushakraj' has been styled after GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) staff - as a mark of respect to frontline workers. The Ganesha idol is an eco-friendly idol. The organisers thank frontline workers through the Ganesha idol.
It seems that Ganpati Bappa is everywhere! An art teacher from Vadodara has carved out the image of Lord Ganesha from a chalk, and did similar portrayals of the revered deity on a matchstick and toy marble. Swearing by his carving skills, Prajesh Shah affirmed that one does not need magnifying glasses to see the images. People are celebrating the Lord Ganesha in their own unique ways.
Sanjay Dutt celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his wife Maanayata and kids Iqra and Shahraan. In a video, Sanjay and his family is seen performing aarti on the occasion. The video was shared by Maanayata on her Instagram handle. The clip showed the Dutt family doing aarti with a diya placed on a plate. The couple along with their kids did the evening aarti. The evening aarti to Lord Ganesha is also called vighna harta (remover of obstacles). Earlier this month, Sanjay was diagnosed with cancer of the lungs. At the start of the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Sanjay shared a picture of their puja podium. In mid August, Sanjay was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. On August 8, Sanjay had complained of breathlessness and had been rushed to Lilavati hospital. A Covid test was done on the actor, for which he tested negative. Later, on running a cancer test, the result had come positive.
At least four people died and four other got injured after a speeding car ran over them in Crawford market in Mumbai on August 31. Injured are being treated at a hospital. Police team is present at the spot and investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was isolating himself during the pandemic time, has now spotted outside a gym in Mumbai's Juhu area. The Bollywood hunk spotted in his post quarantine look. Varun was seen looking dapper in his noir blue pants paired with an orange tee underneath a jacket. He further elevated his look with orange coloured chunky sneakers while wearing a face mask keeping safety in mind. B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted chilling with her dog Leo. She looked gorgeous in black outfit. She has resumed shooting after months of quarantining herself. Abhishek Bachchan also snapped by the paparazzi in Juhu area.
When it comes to celebrating festivals in India, the differences of caste and faith dilute and people come together to create a strong bond of humanity. The same can be witnessed amidst Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations when people cutting across religious lines are showcasing their indulgence in the festivities. One among them is a Sikh restaurateur from Ludhiana city in Punjab whose Chocolate Ganesha is winning hearts.
Actor Ankita Lokhande performed Mahalaxmi puja at home. The Manikarnika actor performed the puja post Ganesh Chaturthi. Ankita shared a glimpse of the puja with her mother on Instagram. She decked up in maroon silk sari with traditional Maharashtrian nosering. In the video, the actor is seen joining her mother in performing puja. Ankita shared many videos of rituals by the mother-daughter duo. Earlier on Ganesh Chaturthi, Ankita had shared a glimpse of her Ganpati. On August 22, Ankita had joined ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's call for global prayer. Last month, Ankita was questioned by Bihar Police in Mumbai in Sushant's death case. Reports had also emerged that Ankita's flat's EMI was deducted from Sushant’s account. Slamming claims, Ankita had shared details of flat registration and EMIs.
Nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi festival with fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to people on the occasion. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and..
