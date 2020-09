Ilhan Omar Predicted To Lose Primary



Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar represents Minneapolis, Minnesota in congress. She is facing a stiff primary challenge from lawyer Antone Melton-Meaux. Melton-Meaux raised an absurd $3.2 million in the second quarter of this year to Omar’s $471,000. Omar represents a sizable Jewish community in her district. She has been the face of multiple national controversies for her perceived use of coded anti-Semitic language.

