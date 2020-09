Colorado Attorney General Is Urging A Government Investigation Into Frontier Airlines Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:15s - Published 4 minutes ago Colorado Attorney General Is Urging A Government Investigation Into Frontier Airlines The attorney general office has received over 100 complaints over how Frontier has handled refunds during the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Colorado attorney general wants Frontier refund probe Colorado’s attorney general asked the U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday to investigate...

SeattlePI.com - Published 49 minutes ago Also reported by • Newsday









Tweets about this