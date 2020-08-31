Did Loretta Lynn And Kid Rock Really Get Married

Global  
 

Loretta Lynn and Kid Rock, spent the weekend in love but not in the way many believed.

Lynn got people talking after she posted photos from her son Ernie's vow renewal ceremony on Instagram.

The 88-year old singer said started a buzz about herself and 49-year-old Kid Rock when she posted a pic of herself in a veil.

She captioned the photo; "Sorry girls, he's taken now!" According to CNN, Lynn later clarified that it was just a joke and she did not in fact marry Kid Rock.


