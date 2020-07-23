Mental health issues rising in Clinton County teens

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 1 week ago

Suicide ideation, anxiety and depression have all increased in Clinton County young adults, according to local leaders.

Covid-19 has led to an increase in mental health issues among local teens.

News 18's anna darling talked to them about the issues they are facing, and the resources available to anyone in crisis.

"it's ok to not be ok" kathy martin from healthy communities of clinton county says isolation is needed to slow covid-19, but that isolation is causing an increase in mental health issues.

"the suicide ideation has definitely increased, anxiety and depression.

Even those who might have had that just a little bit has now greatly increased for our kids."

Indiana has some shocking suicide statistics.

"one in five high school students have suicide ideation or a suicide plan and that is something we have got to combat" "indiana, before all of this, ranked second in the nation for teen suicides" shan sheridan is the executive director of the clinton county chamber of commerce.

But he is also works closely with local youth.

"we're seeing even younger, the junior high kids being affected by this.

So we as adults need to step up and stand up and be a part of the solution" sheridan says iu health and mental health america's safe-2-talk line is having success reaching the younger, tech-savy generation.

"it's completely anonymous, no one knows your name, no one knows where you are they are simply texting with someone on the other end" "we have the suicide hotline number that we are blasting out on social media.

We also hold mental health awareness volleyball games and basketball games in the winter" because reducing the stigma and starting the conversation around mental health will save lives.

"it's ok to ask those questions.

We would rather you ask the questions and everything be fine than something else" "we have support team.

They're a group of people who love them care about them and want the best for them" anna darling news 18 take a look at your screen for the national suicide prevention hotline.

That number is 1-800-273-8255.

To find local resources and information about the resources mentioned in this story, head to our website, wlfi.com.

