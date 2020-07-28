|
|
|
Doja Cat says each song on her new album will have its own "personality"
Doja Cat says each song on her new album will have its own "personality"
The 'Say So' hitmaker revealed her LP will be out soon, but refused to say exactly when as she opened up about the genres it will span.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|