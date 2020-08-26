Global  
 

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, being charged as an adult for shooting 3 people at Kenosha protests

17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse is being charged as an adult for shooting three people, two of them fatally, during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.


