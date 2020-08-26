Teen charged in Kenosha killings fights extradition

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:37s - Published 1 minute ago

Kyle Rittenhouse , the teenager charged with killing two protesters and injuring another during demonstrations about race and justice in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will fight extradition from Illinois , his lawyer told a court hearing on Friday.

JUDGE: "Good morning, Mr. Rittenhouse." RITTENHOUSE: "Good morning, your honor." JUDGE: "Alright, very well." Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse participated in the hearing at the Lake County Circuit Court in Illinois via Zoom from the detention facility where he is being held.

PIERCE: "We intend to challenge extradition by writ of habeas corpus..." His lawyer, John Pierce, who has said his client acted in self-defense, indicated he would challenge the legal basis for his detainment in fighting his extradition.

Rittenhouse has been charged by Kenosha County's district attorney with six criminal counts - including first degree intentional homicide, a charge that carries a life sentence - in connection with the shooting of three people who tried to subdue or disarm him during protests on Aug.

25.

The 17-year-old had traveled from his home in nearby Antioch, Illinois, in a self-appointed role to protect the streets of Kenosha where the police shooting of Jacob Blake had sparked large demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

Rittenhouse's lawyers have sought to portray the case as a referendum on the right to bear arms following a summer of sometimes violent protests in major U.S. cities.

JUDGE: "I'll give you 14 days to review the petition and file..." The judge set the next hearing for Oct.

9.