China dismisses US report about boosting nuclear warheads

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:34s - Published
China dismisses US report about boosting nuclear warheads

China dismisses US report about boosting nuclear warheads

US Department of Defense says China is planning to double the number of its nuclear warheads in the next 10 years.


United States Department of Defense

China rejects Pentagon claims Beijing planning to double nuclear warhead stockpile

 The report by the US Defense Department, which claims that Beijing plans to double the number of its nuclear...
WorldNews

US cables: Colombia’s ex-president suspected of militia ties

 BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A high-level U.S. Department of Defense official strongly suspected that Colombia’s then-President Álvaro Uribe – now under house..
WorldNews

Vindman brother files whistleblower complaint alleging retaliation

 The Democratic leaders of three House Committees are also asking the Defense Department's acting inspector general to investigate whether he was retaliated..
CBS News
Defense Department Nixes Display Of Confederate Flag On Military Installations [Video]

Defense Department Nixes Display Of Confederate Flag On Military Installations

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Friday deftly dodged an explicit ban on the display of Confederate flags on military installations. Nevertheless, the Defense Department issued new guidance that lists all flags that can be displayed and depicted. And the Confederate flag was not listed. According to CNN, the new policy comes amid an ongoing debate about the display of the Confederate battle flag.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published

News24.com | China pushing to double nuclear warhead arsenal: Pentagon

The Chinese military is pressing to double its 200-plus nuclear warheads within a decade the Pentagon...
News24 - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Pentagon says China planning big increase in nuclear arsenal

China likely plans to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads in this decade, including those...
Denver Post - Published

Pentagon: China Expected to Double Nukes in Next Decade

Pentagon’s annual ‘China Military Power’ report to Congress released Tuesday says number of...
VOA News - Published


GopinathVaradh2

Gopinath Varadharajan RT @WIONews: "Their minds have been encroached by terrorism": Chinese Foreign Minister justifies detention of Uighurs in Xinjiang province,… 2 days ago


Pentagon Report Reveals The Unnerving Shopping List Of The Chinese Military [Video]

Pentagon Report Reveals The Unnerving Shopping List Of The Chinese Military

Amid increasing tensions between the US and China over a range of issues, China is trying to at least double its number of nuclear warheads in the next decade. According to a new Pentagon report..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:39Published
UN warns of N. Korea's miniature nuclear devices [Video]

UN warns of N. Korea's miniature nuclear devices

According to a confidential UN report, North Korea is pressing on with its nuclear weapons program and several countries believe it has "probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:01Published