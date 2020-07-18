China dismisses US report about boosting nuclear warheads

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Friday deftly dodged an explicit ban on the display of Confederate flags on military installations. Nevertheless, the Defense Department issued new guidance that lists all flags that can be displayed and depicted. And the Confederate flag was not listed. According to CNN, the new policy comes amid an ongoing debate about the display of the Confederate battle flag.
According to a confidential UN report, North Korea is pressing on with its nuclear weapons program and several countries believe it has "probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the..