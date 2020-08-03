Watch: Ram Temple map approved by Ayodhya Development Authority

Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer their support to Kangana. Shiv Sena workers held posters and chanted slogans demanding that the actor go to Pakistan. This after Kangana had earlier compared Mumbai to PoK in her tweet and said she stood vindicated in a tweet this morning. Hours before Kangana’s Mumbai return, a team of BMC officials had demolished a part of the actor’s office, which was allegedly constructed without approval from the civic body. Kangana had compared it with the razing of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and called the BMC officials Babar’s army. The Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. Kangana had earlier dared the Maharashtra government to stop her from returning to Mumbai. Amid the tussle, Kangana has been provided Y-plus category security by the Central government. Watch the full video for all the details.
Statue makers of Moradabad got busy after 'bhoomi pujan'of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They are getting continuous orders for making of idols of Lord Ram and Parashurama. Arpit Agrawal, a trader, said, "Idols of Lord Ram and Ram Darbar are in high demand, especially in Ayodhya and others parts of Uttar Pradesh."
The construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has begun. The information was shared on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's social media platform Twitter. The tweet reads, "Engineers from Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee, Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Madras along with Larsen and Toubro (LandT) are now testing the soil at the mandir site. The construction work is expected to finish in 36-40 months.""The Mandir will be built by adhering to India's ancient and traditional construction techniques. It will also be built to sustain earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities. Iron won't be used in the construction of the mandir," said the tweet. Earlier, the members of Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust held meeting at Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi.
Ram Temple trust head, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, has tested positive for Covid-19. Das is the chief of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust. 80-year-old Das is currently in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken detailed information on the health condition of Das. He has spoken to Mathura DM and Dr Trehan of Medanta hospital. Adityanath has also requested for immediate medical attention to Das at the facility. Das had recently shared dais with PM Modi and other VIPs at Ram Temple's groundbreaking ceremony. He was among the people on the stage at the ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5. Other VIPs included CM Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. PM Modi had participated in bhoomi pujan and laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple. The construction of Ram Temple, which is being overseen by Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, has begun nine months after the Supreme Court verdict.
While addressing the media in Maharashtra's Nagpur on September 01, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke on demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee. "Pranab Mukherjee has left a void. He was generous and kind, who used to make me forget that I am talking to the President of India." "It was in his nature to make everyone, his own, despite political differences. He will be remembered always," he added.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Swadeshi doesn't necessarily mean boycotting all foreign products. Bhagwat said that only those materials may be imported which country lacks traditionally or are not available locally. He stressed that mutual cooperation is required among self-reliant countries. "Swadeshi doesn't mean boycotting every foreign product. We will purchase whatever is suitable for us, that too, on conditions laid out by us. We will take everything which is good for us from the world. What we take from outside should be according to our needs," Bhagwat said. He added, "Aano bhadra krtavo yantu vishwatah." This Vedic mantra means 'Let noble thoughts come to me from all directions'. The RSS chief was speaking at a virtual book launch event in the national capital on August 12. The concept of swadeshi emphasising on promoting local products and restricting inflow of foreign investment and items.
