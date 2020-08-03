Global  
 

Watch: Ram Temple map approved by Ayodhya Development Authority

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:49s - Published
A major step has been taken in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Development Authority has approved the map of the proposed Ram Temple.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra had submitted the layout of the Ram temple to Ayodhya Development Authority for approval.

An official of the Ayodhya Development Authority said that permission had been taken from all concerned departments following which an approval was given.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Ram Temple and performed bhoomi poojan on 5th of August in Ayodhya.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and a few other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The Ram Temple Trust has said that the temple will be designed to be able to withstand earthquakes, storms and other natural calamities.

India’s traditional construction styles will be adhered to in construction of the temple.

In February this year, Prime Minister Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Watch the full video for all the details.


