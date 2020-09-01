What you need to know: Sept. 2

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 2 weeks ago

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Sept.

Start your wednesday.

Butte county saw the highest number of new positive coronavirus cases in a single day with 120 new cases reported tuesday.

This is the second time butte county has seen 120 new cases tying the record set just four days ago.

Butte county public health says one of the most difficult things is tracking down the origin of those positive tests.

### fire officials have identified ay diana jones of texas as the firefighter who died monday.

Jones was a volunteer firefighter working on the august complex in the mendocino national forest with her son when she died in a crash while*re- positioning her truck during a firefight.

A second firefighter is being treated for injuries.

The august complex started august 16th..

And was caused by lightning.

### the council voted 6 to zero to send a letter to the silver dollar fairgrounds asking for help with homeless people in chico.... at the last council meeting they city decided to move the homeless from the parks to another location as soon as they pick a place earlier tuesday city manager mark orme said the city could possibly write a letter to governor newsom asking to use the silver dollar fairgrounds as a shelter space.

New this morning- millions in transportation funds are making their way to the chico airport..

The federal aviation administration is awarding 1.2 billion dollars in transportation grants to over 400 airports across the nation..

One of those airports..

The chico municipal airport..

That airport is set to recieve more than 3 million dollars to help reconstruct a taxiway..

## governor gavin newsom has signed a law that will temporarily protect renters from eviction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those protections would have expired today.

The law signed yesterday is not an extension, but a new law that allows tenants to stay in their homes through at least january 31st of next year.

Though starting today - they will have to pay 25 percent of their rent owed during that time.

Governor newsom says the law is - quote- "a bridge to a more permanent solution".

### the commander of the u-s army's fort hood is being removed from his position.

According to a u- s army statement released tuesday major general scott efflandt will stay on at fort hood - serving as a deputy commanding general - but will no longer assume new command of a division.

The casket of fort hood sgt.

Elder fernandes arrived at logan airport as family and loved ones gathered around.

A preliminary autopsy found fernandes died of suicide by hanging.

There are several investigations involving the deaths of at least 10 soldiers that served at fort hood.

