Rachael Leigh Cook, Heather Graham, Damon Wayans Jr. Preview 'Love, Guaranteed'

Netflix's upcoming rom-com "Love, Guaranteed" sees a man sue a dating website for guaranteeing that he would find his match online.

Co-stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Heather Graham and Damon Wayans Jr. chat with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman and each share what makes a great romantic comedy.


Love Guaranteed Movie [Video]

Love Guaranteed Movie

Love Guaranteed - Official Movie Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: To save her small law firm, earnest lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) takes a high-paying case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a..

Love, Guaranteed on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

Love, Guaranteed on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix romantic comedy Love, Guaranteed, directed by Mark Steven Johnson. It stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Heather Graham, Damon Wayans Jr., Jed Rees, Lisa Durupt,..

