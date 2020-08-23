Hancock: We will support Germany in Navalny poisoning

Global  
 

Video Credit: ODN
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government "stand ready" to provide "all the help that's available" to Germany in the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny - who was allegedly poisoned with Novichok during a flight through Siberia last month - particularly in light of the UK's historical experience with the nerve agent.

Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Germany Country in Central Europe


Novichok agent Series of nerve agents developed by the Soviet Union


Siberia Geographical region in Russia

Facebook American online social networking service

