Hancock: We will support Germany in Navalny poisoning

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government "stand ready" to provide "all the help that's available" to Germany in the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny - who was allegedly poisoned with Novichok during a flight through Siberia last month - particularly in light of the UK's historical experience with the nerve agent.
Report by Connerv.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Tests performed on samples taken from Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnyshowed the presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, the Germangovernment has said. Mr Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator whois one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on aflight back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20 and was taken to hospital inthe Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. He waslater transferred to Berlin’s Charite hospital, where doctors last week saidthere were indications he had been poisoned.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government has taken the "swift and decisive action necessary" by reimposing lockdown restrictions in Bolton and Trafford today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said he "hoped" the backlog in cancer care, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, will be cleared "within months".
He insisted the NHS is now dealing with the waiting lists but could not rule out more appointments being cancelled in winter. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock explains why the government has decided to compensate those who have to self-isolate with payments of up to £182. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Russian prosecutors said on Thursday they saw no need for a criminal investigation into the sudden illness of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who his supporters suspect was poisoned, and they had found no sign that any crime had been committed. Joe Davies reports.
The Prime Minister has confirmed the UK backs a “transparent investigation”into the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. MrNavalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of RussianPresident Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back toMoscow from Siberia on Thursday August 20, and was taken to a hospital in thecity of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said rumours about possible tax hikes is "pure speculation" that he would not comment on, returning focus instead to the Kickstart scheme launching today, which will fund 6-month work placements for 16-24 year olds on state benefits. Rumours have gained traction since Mr Sunak was spotted carrying a note while leaving a meeting earlier today that said there would be no "horror show of tax rises" to offset the costs of the coronavirus crisis. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chancellor Rishi Sunak launches the Kickstart scheme, which will provide 6 month work placements to 18-24 year olds on state benefits, during an event in Canary Wharf, London today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn