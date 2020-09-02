A 'Fat-Fingered' Trader Forced Company Chairman To Buy His Own Stock Back

Oops!

The company chairman of Chinese electronics firm TCL Electronics Group had to buy back five million of his own shares in a hurry.

According to Business Insider, that's because one of his traders sold them by accident.

The red-faced trader blamed a 'fat finger' for his error.

'Fat-finger' trades are the result of human error in hitting the wrong key on a keyboard.

Such trades can have a massive impact on the market.

TCL Group company chairman Li Dongsheng apologized to shareholders for the trade, and said he would donate $44,000 back to the company.