Cousin Sal: I pick the Rockets to defeat Thunder in Game 7 & go on to face Lakers

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:48s - Published
Cousin Sal: I pick the Rockets to defeat Thunder in Game 7 & go on to face Lakers

Cousin Sal: I pick the Rockets to defeat Thunder in Game 7 & go on to face Lakers

The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunders are facing off for Game 7 of their series, and the winner will go on to face the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cousin Sal tells Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel Bonnetta why he believes it'll be Russell Westbrook and James Harden to lead the Rockets to victory over Chris Paul and the Thunder.


