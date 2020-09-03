FNF Game of the Week Scouting Report: Booneville Blue Devils

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 4 minutes ago

They open the season against Ripley on Friday.

The Booneville Blue Devils return 18 seniors to the 2020 squad.

We got a little teaser on friday but this friday, public high school football explodes back onto the scene with games all around our viewing area.

Every week, we are going to choose a game of the week.

Now let me be clear here, every game matters.

It's a shortened season.

No game is irrelevant and if 2020 has taught us anything...anything can happen.

Our game of the week for the debut of the 2020 friday night fever is booneville hosting ripley.

Booneville is coming off a strong regular season in 2019 but a disappointing first round exit.

They're our first stop in this edition of the scouting report.

(john daniel deaton) we're definitely motivated, definitely motivated just go out there, work hard in practice and go put it out on the field.

(track) john daniel deaton is one of 18 return seniors for the booneville blue devils.

He's entering his third season as the starting quarterback for the blue devils.

That kind of senior leadership is a comfort for head coach mike mattox, bringing back that much experience from a team that before their 42- 14 loss to north panola in the playoffs, only lost two games by a total of two points.

(mike mattox) the experience is there, you know, and we always expect a lot out of our seniors leadership-wise, and to me you only go as far as your senior leadership.

(track) on offense, booneville returns starters at nearly every position, including the entire offensive line.

Normally i try to interview just one at a time, but these dudes, they are a unit and would only be interviewed as such.

They're ready to finally hit the field for their senior years.

(ben mauney) we have good chemistry together anyway, we work well together, and we've done it, and we know what to do i guess.

(track) what to do is protect little brother: qb-one.

(ben) we want to keep him safe (track) for deaton, it's a confident boost knowing he's surrounded by guys he's grown up with.

(deaton) the experience that we've had, i've been with these guys since 7th grade, so we know each other well and we work together well.

(track) first up are the ripley tigers.

A team coming off a down year, but have a new coach in place.

A coach that won a state title in calhoun city.

(mattox) we've competed with him a long time, power-lifting, football, everything, he does a great job.

Ripley is going to be typical ripley, you know big, physical, and fast.

They'll have great athletes, so we'll have to be at the top of our game to have a shot at it.

Anytime you have that many seniors come back, with that little extra motivation, look out for booneville.

Tomorrow night our week 1 scouting report continues with the ripley tigers.

New coach.

New quarterback.

New philosophy.

