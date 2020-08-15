Booneville mourns the loss of teammate

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago

The Booneville football team played with heavy hearts on Friday after saying goodbye to their teammate Logan Harr, who died in a car accident last weekend.

In their town and community and would like nothing more than to grab a win tonight.

Nights like senior night or homecoming, bring a little extra meaning to a football game.

Nat) all this feels like a bad dream (track) friends family and teammates gathered at the first baptist church on thursday to say goodbye to logan harr (nat) i know logan would not want me to dwell on the past, he'd want me to be happy that i met him and that we had all these experiences.

(track) the football team sat in the gym to remain socially distant from the rest of the service attendees.

They watched the service on a projector screen.

Booneville head coach mike mattox knew harr as one of the hardest working players he's ever had.

(mattox) fun young man, fun young man to coach, because he gave you everything he had.

(track) two other people were in the car with harr on saturday.

Both walked away from the accident.

According to coach mattox, senior christian price told him that in their final moments together, harr was talking about how excited he was for tonight.

Because tonight was supposed to be his first start of the season after spending the first two weeks in quarantine.

(mattox) he said i'm fixing to get to start i'm fixing to get to play i don't know if i can wait til friday.

(track) during practice this week, coach mattox said that in place of film, they talked about harr.

They talked about what football meant to him and what playing tonight means for the team.

They decided to play.

And harr's father had a simple message for the booneville blue devils.

(logan's father) he'd want them boys in the back and i know you can hear me, i love all of you, to play their hearts out tomorrow night.

Booneville high school made and sold over 500 t-shirts with harr's name on it for tonight's game.

The team will wear the shirts under their uniforms, and the coaches will wear them on the sideline.

All the proceeds went to the family.

We'll have more coverage from pontotoc coming up at 6.