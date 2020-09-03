Global  
 

High School Girls Soccer: DeKalb tops Snider for seventh win

High School Girls Soccer: DeKalb tops Snider for seventh win
DeKalb topped Snider 5-2 to move to 7-0 on the year.

At jacksonville... alright to the soccer pitch we go... 2a's 13th ranked dekalb girls paying snider a visit... and the baron set pieces were a problem tonight for the panthers... early first half... jaylin carroll on the free kick..

Buries it top left corner..

Dekalb up one...a few minutes later... carroll on the corner kick... puts it right on the foot of maddison linker... she does the rest... dekalb goes up 2-0...they win 5-2... barons are 7-0




