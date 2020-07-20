Nearly 200 Pakistanis return from India, were stuck due to Covid lockdown

Nearly 200 Pakistani nationals returned home from India via the Wagah-Attari border post.

They had been stuck in India after a lockdown was implemented to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19.

They thanked the governments of the two nations for facilitating their return.

India had imposed its first lockdown from March 25.

The Narendra Modi administration has helped various foreign nationals stuck in the country return home.

The government also launched Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stranded in other countries.