Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nearly 200 Pakistanis return from India, were stuck due to Covid lockdown

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Nearly 200 Pakistanis return from India, were stuck due to Covid lockdown

Nearly 200 Pakistanis return from India, were stuck due to Covid lockdown

Nearly 200 Pakistani nationals returned home from India via the Wagah-Attari border post.

They had been stuck in India after a lockdown was implemented to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19.

They thanked the governments of the two nations for facilitating their return.

India had imposed its first lockdown from March 25.

The Narendra Modi administration has helped various foreign nationals stuck in the country return home.

The government also launched Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stranded in other countries.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pakistanis Pakistanis Ethnic and national group

Pakistanis slam Charlie Hebdo reprint of blasphemous cartoons

 Thousands of people rallied against French magazine Charlie Hebdo for the reprint of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in different cities of Pakistan on Friday,..
WorldNews
Pakistanis take part in Muslim mourning processions [Video]

Pakistanis take part in Muslim mourning processions

Many participants hit their chests, performed self-flagellation and repeated the phrase "Ya Hussein" to express their grief.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
How COVID-19 has affected Pakistan’s wedding industry [Video]

How COVID-19 has affected Pakistan’s wedding industry

Pakistanis are adapting their famous fairy tale weddings, because of coronavirus restrictions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:52Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Complaints from states that people becoming lax in taking Covid-19 precautions: Health ministry

 Highlighting repeated complaints from states that people are becoming lax in taking precautions against Covid-19, the Centre on Tuesday said following public..
IndiaTimes

Five states account for 70% of Covid-19 deaths, 62% of active cases: Health Ministry

 Five states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu - account for nearly 70 per cent of deaths due to Covid-19 in the country,..
IndiaTimes
Caerphilly prepares to go into local lockdown [Video]

Caerphilly prepares to go into local lockdown

Shoppers stocked up on food and there were long queues for Covid-19 testing asthe Welsh county borough of Caerphilly prepared to go into local lockdown,following a “significant rise” in coronavirus cases. From 6pm on Tuesday,people will not be allowed to enter or leave the area without a reasonableexcuse, the Welsh Government said. There have been 133 new Covid-19 cases inCaerphilly county borough over the past seven days, equivalent to a rate of55.4 cases per 100,000 population.This is the highest rate in Wales and one ofthe highest in the UK – and case numbers are expected to rise, the WelshGovernment said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Hancock: Covid-19 testing shortfall down to laboratory delay [Video]

Hancock: Covid-19 testing shortfall down to laboratory delay

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has clarified that a shortage in availability of Covid-19 testing is down to laboratory processing shortages and not a lack of capacity testing sites, after the head of the testing programme, Sarah-Jane Marsh, posted a series of tweets this morning apologising for delays. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:05Published

Congress dissidents, loyalists agree to corner govt on China, economy and Covid

 The Congress dissidents who call themselves reformists, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and surprise invitee Manish Tewari participated in the meeting chaired by..
IndiaTimes

Attari Attari Village in Punjab, India

Watch: Soldiers hoisting national flag in J&K’s Gurez on 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Soldiers hoisting national flag in J&K’s Gurez on 74th Independence Day

Indian soldiers celebrated Independence Day on Saturday. Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez sector were seen hoisting the national flag. The national anthem was played in the background when soldiers hoisted the national flag. At the Attari-Wagah border, ITBP DG SS Deswal hoisted the flag. At India-Bangladesh border in Siliguri, West Bengal, sweets were shared by BSF personnel. The soldiers shared sweets with BGB personnel. India celebrated 74th Independence Day on Saturday.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:11Published
74th Independence Day: ITBP Chief hoists national flag at Attari-Wagah border [Video]

74th Independence Day: ITBP Chief hoists national flag at Attari-Wagah border

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief SS Deswal unfurled the national flag at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Independence Day. At the occasion, SS Deswal, Director General of ITBP and BSF said, "India is a peace-loving nation with all strength to protect its sovereignty and integrity. Our security forces at borders are alert with complete strength and force and we assure the nation that our borders are well protected and safe."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
Watch: Beating retreat ceremony held on Independence Day's eve [Video]

Watch: Beating retreat ceremony held on Independence Day's eve

Beating retreat ceremony held at Attari-Wagah border on the eve of Independence Day. The Jawans of both Indian Army and Pakistan Army took part in the ceremony. The nation will celebrate 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published

Wagah Wagah Union Council in Punjab, Pakistan

8 trucks crossover to India from Afghanistan to facilitate transit trade [Video]

8 trucks crossover to India from Afghanistan to facilitate transit trade

Around eight trucks from Afghanistan crossed over to India. They came to India through Attari-Wagah border on July 20 to facilitate transit trade. 2 trucks had come from Afghanistan on July 18. Today (July 20), 6 trucks have arrived in Punjab's Amritsar. While speaking to ANI, the Assistant Commissioner of Customs Department and the Customs Official at Integrated Check Post in Attari, Chandan Kumar said, "On July 18, 2 trucks had come from Afghanistan and today 6 trucks have arrived."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:16Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Ppok [Video]

Ppok

A massive protest along with a torch rally was held in Muzaffarabad of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Monday night. The protest was against mega dams to be constructed by Chinese companies. It was organised by 'Darya Bachao, Muzaffarabad Bachao' (Save River, Save Muzaffarabad) committee. Protesters chanted slogans like 'Neelum-Jhelum behne do, humein zinda rehne do' (let the Neelum and Jhelum rivers flow, let us live). The rally was attended by Muzaffarabad residents and people from other parts of PoK. People in PoK have continuously been protesting against the construction of dams. Recently, Pakistan and China signed agreements for construction of dams on Neelum-Jhelum River. Pakistan and China are jointly plundering natural resources of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:36Published
BMC notice put outside Kangana's Mumbai office over unlawful construction [Video]

BMC notice put outside Kangana's Mumbai office over unlawful construction

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has pasted a notice outside actress Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai on September 08. The notice alleged unlawful construction in the office premises. Kangana Ranaut launched her production company-Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Mumbai on January 15, 2020. Her production house Manikarnika Films has three-floors. Kangana has been at logger heads at Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over Sushant's death case, and had recently likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling the city "unsafe".

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published
Shiv Sena IT Cell lodges FIR against Kangana over PoK analogy for Mumbai [Video]

Shiv Sena IT Cell lodges FIR against Kangana over PoK analogy for Mumbai

The Shiv Sena IT Cell filed a complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut over her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai. The FIR was registered at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane on September 08. Earlier, Kangana compared Mumbai with PoK. "Queen" actor, has been attacking the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government, Mumbai Police and Bollywood over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Cleveland Indians Cleveland Indians Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Padres going all in: San Diego lands starter Mike Clevinger in trade with Indians

 The Padres have made a number of trades in recent days, but none bigger than the acquisition of right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger from the Indians.
USATODAY.com
Air Madagascar evacuates 61 Indians through historic flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai [Video]

Air Madagascar evacuates 61 Indians through historic flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai

In a historic first ever flight from Antananarivo to Mumbai, Air Madagascar evacuated 61 Indians on August 19. It will also bring back about 160 Malagasy citizens from India on August 20. Speaking on the occasion, India's Ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar said, "We at the Embassy of India in Antananarivo have been working hard to make this flight possible. It is the first direct flight between India and Madagascar, between Antananarivo and Mumbai, which is a historic moment." It will take about 6 and half hours to fly from Madagascar's capital Antananarivo to India's financial capital Mumbai. Earlier in June this year 85 Indians were evacuated from Madagascar. Last year, Air Madagascar had planned to start a direct flight between Antananarivo and Mumbai from June this year however because of the global pandemic the situation has changed.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Narendra Modi wants India's media industry to go global

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that at a time when India`s voice and local products are going global, the country`s media industry also needs to go..
DNA
PM Modi releases two books written by Patrika Group chairman [Video]

PM Modi releases two books written by Patrika Group chairman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released two books in Rajasthan's Jaipur written by the chairman of Patrika Group of Newspapers, Gulab Kothari. The event was held via video conferencing on September 08. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Governor Kalraj Mishra and Gulab Kothari, were present at the event.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:01Published
PM Modi inaugurates Patrika Gate in Jaipur via video conferencing [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates Patrika Gate in Jaipur via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Patrika Gate in Rajasthan's Jaipur on September 08 via video conferencing from the national capital. PM Modi also released two books written by the chairman of Patrika Group of Newspapers, Gulab Kothari. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Governor Kalraj Mishra and Gulab Kothari, were present at the event. The iconic gate is built by the Patrika Group on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg in Jaipur.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:27Published

Indian media needs to go global: PM Modi

 "India's local products are going global. India's voice is also becoming more global. The world listens to India more intently. India has a strong presence on..
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cape Town authorities attempt to evict people living in shacks during COVID-19 lockdown despite court ruling [Video]

Cape Town authorities attempt to evict people living in shacks during COVID-19 lockdown despite court ruling

Cape Town's Law Enforcement division has reportedly attempted to evict people living in shacks, despite a recent court ruling prohibiting Cape Town authorities from carrying out evictions during the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:48Published
India records 1,133 Covid-19 deaths with 75,809 cases reported in 24 hours|Oneindia News [Video]

India records 1,133 Covid-19 deaths with 75,809 cases reported in 24 hours|Oneindia News

As India battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, 75,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 virus-related deaths were recorded in thelast 24 hours. Though the daily cases saw a decline from over 90,000 cases for two..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published
COVID-19: Confirmed infections nearing 43 lakh-mark, over 5 crore samples tested [Video]

COVID-19: Confirmed infections nearing 43 lakh-mark, over 5 crore samples tested

After reporting record breaking numbers for the past few days, India on September 08 saw a rise of 75,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country had reported a spike of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published